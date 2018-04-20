Wheel House for April 20
DINNERs
Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, youth dinner sold 10 a.m. until on Saturday, April 21. Menu: red beans and rice, baked chicken, corn bread, salad and drink. Donation $6.
YOUTH DAY
At Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 22. Speaker Destiny Dugar. Public invited.
USHER SERVICE
At Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 29. Speaker Connie Bowser of Special Providence Baptist Church, Baldwin. Public invited.