Wheel House for April 20

Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:59am Anonymous

DINNERs
Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, youth dinner sold 10 a.m. until on Saturday, April 21. Menu: red beans and rice, baked chicken, corn bread, salad and drink. Donation $6.

YOUTH DAY
At Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 22. Speaker Destiny Dugar. Public invited.

USHER SERVICE
At Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 29. Speaker Connie Bowser of Special Providence Baptist Church, Baldwin. Public invited.

