Wheel House for April 19

EGG-STRAVAGANZA

New Revelation Dance Ministry and The Pink Panthers present “Christmas in April — Egg-Stravaganza” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. Free food, drinks, fun booths, health and wellness, cake walk and Easter egg hunts. Children ages 1-17 eligible to win one of 50 gifts. Bring Easter basket. For info call Teneka Gash, 985-519-4237.

DIVINE MERCY

Mass and celebration at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Saturn Road, Bayou Vista at 3 p.m. April 23. All welcomed.

BERWICK HOUSING

Authority taking applications for two and three bedroom units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, picture ID for all members over 18, and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546

WOMEN

Ladies of the Vineyard of Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, hosting a Restoring All Women Women’s Conference at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speaker Prophetess Marlise Young Dugas. Free and area women invited.

PO’BOY SALE

By Prince Hall Lodge 116 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at New Zorah Baptist Church, Morgan City. Menu: barbecued sausage po’boy, chips and drink. Cost $7.