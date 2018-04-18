Wheel House for April 18

5K FUNDRAISER

The Shanqualla Turner-Thompson Scholarship 5K Run is 8 a.m. May 5, Patterson High School. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Cost $15, no T-shirt. For info call Sandra Turner, 985-518-6377 or Tina Johnson, 985-714-3287.

AUDITIONS

For The Children’s Theatre of Morgan City’s summer production will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Open to ages 7 years (by audition date) to children 18 years old or the summer before senior year, whichever comes first. Cost: $50 per child (payment due at audition) along with a separate check for $90 that will be returned once chaperone duties are complete. All new students must bring a copy of their birth certificate. Practices begin June 4. Production dates are June 29 and 30. For info email ctofmc@yahoo.com.