Wheel House for April 18

HOOP FESTIVAL

Joy Fellowship Ministries hosting the third annual Halle Hoop Festival May 20 at Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. Teams from area churches will compete. Admission $5, advance; $8, at door. Doors open at 3 p.m., games begin at 5 p.m. Concessions sold, including crawfish platters. Intercession praise break to feature choirs, praise dancers and teams, and Christian artist. For info or tickets call 985-438-8149.