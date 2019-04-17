Wheel House for April 17

ONE-NIGHT REVIVAL

At New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, at 7 p.m. April 18 with the spoken Word — the Lord’s Supper, and Foot-Washing Ceremony. Guest speaker the Rev. Burnell Dent, Laplace. Public invited. For info call 225-315-7097.

SUNRISE SERVICE

At Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday.

CLAIRE HOUSE

For Women and Children, Southeast Boulevard, Bayou Vista, is accepting applications for board members. Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Claire House. For info email director@clairehouse.com or call 985-395-2424.