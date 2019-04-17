Wheel House for April 17

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 1:43pm

ONE-NIGHT REVIVAL
At New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, at 7 p.m. April 18 with the spoken Word — the Lord’s Supper, and Foot-Washing Ceremony. Guest speaker the Rev. Burnell Dent, Laplace. Public invited. For info call 225-315-7097.

SUNRISE SERVICE
At Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday.

CLAIRE HOUSE
For Women and Children, Southeast Boulevard, Bayou Vista, is accepting applications for board members. Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Claire House. For info email director@clairehouse.com or call 985-395-2424.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019