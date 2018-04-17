Wheel House for April 17

BARBECUE

Dinners sold at New Life Tabernacle, 811 Roderick St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 20. Cost: $7. Menu: leg quarter, sausage, baked beans, potato salad and snack cake. To order call 985-759-0018.

GAME DAY

Hosted free by First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28. Features face painting, games and more. Lunch at noon. For info call 985-384-5920.

WOMEN

Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, presents Ladies of the Vineyard RAW Women’s Conference 7 p.m. May 4 and 10 a.m. May 5. Guest speaker Pastor Adrian Daye, Consuming Fiya Ministries.