Wheel House for April 16

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 1:53pm

FEEDING
Ministry of Lee Chapel AME Church, 607 Freret St., Morgan City, hosting a feeding from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Everyone invited for a meal.

MAUNDY THURSDAY
Communion and Renewal Service at Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., Patterson, is 6 p.m. April 18. All welcome.

ONE-NIGHT REVIVAL
At New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, at 7 p.m. April 18 with the spoken Word — the Lord’s Supper, and Foot-Washing Ceremony. Guest speaker the Rev. Burnell Dent, Laplace. Public invited. For info call 225-315-

