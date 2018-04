Wheel House for April 13

NEW MT. ESTHER

Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, hosting Jewels for Jesus sixth anniversary at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Speaker Andria Narcisse, Greater Delivery Baptist Church; and Warrior Women at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 15. Public invited.

BARBECUE DINNER

At New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Menu: barbecued chicken, rice dressing, baked beans, potato salad and bread. Donation $7. For info call Joyce, 985-253-4548.