Wheel House for April 11

EGG HUNT

Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, hosts a free City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Includes free food, games and prizes. Public invited. For info call Maria B., 504-782-9235.

WOMEN

Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, LOV 2019 RAW Women’s Conference: “The Year of the Woman” at 7 p.m. May 3 and 10 a.m. May 4 with guest speaker Chakeyta Anderson of Israelite Divine Spiritual Church, Jeanerette. For info call Maria B., 504-782-9235.