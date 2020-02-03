Wheel House

BLACK HISTORY

Program at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Theme: “The Untold Stories and Contributions of African Americans.” Public welcomed.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 and 20. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.