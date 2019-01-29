We're getting the cold, but not the Arctic blast

Cold weather is coming, but remember this: It’s not as bad as they’ve got up north. It’s not even going to be as bad as the forecast said last week.

The Tri-City area was looking forward to a high of 47 degrees Tuesday before the mercury dips to a low of 33 degrees by sun-up Wednesday.

That’s cold enough. But last week, the National Weather Service predicted a low near 29 degrees this week.

No snow is in the forecast. That would have been east St. Mary’s first wintry precipitation since December 2017, when 2-3 inches of snow brought the parish to a halt.

Highs will be back in the 60s and lows in the 50s by Thursday, when rain is expected to return.

Also Tuesday, the Atchafa-laya River was at its expected crest of 6.5 feet, or 0.5 feet over flood stage.

The weather people had to adjust their forecast a bit, but they did get the fact that a cold front is approaching.

Up to an inch of snow was possible Tuesday, and a winter weather advisory was in effect as far south as

Officials say light icing was also possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses that could cause hazardous driving conditions.

Cleco said unusually low temperatures have the potential to lead to an increase in the demand for electricity, as well as the potential for hazardous conditions.

“The lower the temperature is outside, the harder a heating system has to work, and the more energy it requires to keep your home warm,” said Hammad Chaudhry, Cleco Power Wise™ program manager. “During the winter months, customers should set their thermostats no higher than 68 degrees, if their comfort allows, for maximum efficiency.”

In addition to lowering the thermostat, customers also can conserve energy by checking the temperature on water heaters. Experts recommend setting the water heater’s thermostat at 120 degrees Fahrenheit and wrapping electric water heaters and all exposed pipes.

“With lower temperatures, customers often resort to using space heaters in an effort to warm their homes,” said John Melancon, Cleco manager of corporate safety. “If you’re using a space heater, make sure the plug isn’t frayed or torn, as it could start a fire. Also, keep the heater away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.”

For more conservation and safety tips, follow Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower. Cleco customers can also find energy-saving solutions by visiting www.cleco.com/energyefficiency and taking advantage of the utility’s energy efficiency program, Power Wise™.

Meanwhile, extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region, and forecasters warn that the frigid weather could be life-threatening.

Minneapolis Public Schools officials have canceled classes through Wednesday, when the region is expected to experience frigidly low tem-peratures not seen in a quarter century. Hundreds of Michigan schools were closed Tuesday, including in Detroit, while Chicago Public Schools canceled Wednesday classes because of the anticipated cold snap.

“You’re talking about frostbite and hypothermia issues very quickly, like in a matter of minutes, maybe seconds,” said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center.

Subzero temperatures will begin Tuesday, but Wednes-day is expected to be the worst. Wind chills in north-ern Illinois could fall to negative 55 degrees, which the National Weather Service called “possibly life threatening.” Minnesota temperatures could hit minus 30 degrees with a wind chill of negative 60.

The unusually frigid weather is attributed to a sudden warming far above the North Pole . A blast of warm air from misplaced Moroccan heat last month made the normally super chilly air temperatures above the North Pole rapidly increase. That split the polar vortex into pieces, which then started to wander, said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research.

One of those polar vortex pieces is responsible for the subzero temperatures across the Midwest this week.

The Chicago Zoological Society said it was closing the Brookfield Zoo on Wednesday and Thursday — marking only the fourth time the zoo has closed during its 85-year history — to ensure the safety of its employees and animals. At O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, the high temperature Wednesday is expected to be negative 14 degrees (negative 25 degrees Celsius), which would break a record set on Jan. 18, 1994.

Homeless shelters were also preparing for the on-slaught of cold. The Milwau-kee Rescue Mission’s call volume was “unusually high,” but officials said there should still be enough beds for those who need them.

In Minneapolis, charitable groups that operate warming places and shelters were expanding hours and capacity “as they do whenever dangerous extreme temperature events occur,” said Hennepin County Emergency Management Director Eric Waage. He said ambulance crews were handling all outside response incidents as being potentially life-threatening.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said city agencies are making sure homeless people are in shelters or offered space in warming buses. He also urged residents to check on their neighbors and take safety precautions.

The governors in Michigan and Wisconsin have declared states of emergency ahead of the dangerously cold weather.

Cold weather advisories are in effect across a broad swath of the central U.S., from North Dakota to Missouri and spanning into Ohio. Temperatures will be as many as 20 degrees below average in parts of the Upper Great Lakes region and Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, snowplow drivers had trouble keeping up with the snowfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where some areas got as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow. Chicago-area commuters woke up to heavy snowfall, with more than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) already on the ground. In Michigan, nonessential government offices were closed, including the Capitol.

Rare snowfall was also forecast for some southern states.