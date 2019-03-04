Krewe of Dionysus

Krewe of Dionysus

Krewe of Dionysus

Krewe of Dionysus

Krewe of Hannibal

Krewe of Galatea

Krewe of Galatea

Krewe of Galatea

Krewe of Nike

Weekend Mardi Gras parades

Mon, 03/04/2019 - 10:03am

The Tri-City area's Mardi Gras parades are under way. The Krewe of Adonis Parade rolled Friday night in Morgan City, the Krewe of Dionysus on Saturday in Bayou Vista and the Krewe of Galatea on Sunday in Morgan City. Still to come: Amani at 2 p.m. Monday in Patterson, Hephaestus at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Morgan City, and Siracusa/Greenwood at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Siracusa Subdivision.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019