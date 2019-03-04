Weekend Mardi Gras parades

The Tri-City area's Mardi Gras parades are under way. The Krewe of Adonis Parade rolled Friday night in Morgan City, the Krewe of Dionysus on Saturday in Bayou Vista and the Krewe of Galatea on Sunday in Morgan City. Still to come: Amani at 2 p.m. Monday in Patterson, Hephaestus at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Morgan City, and Siracusa/Greenwood at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Siracusa Subdivision.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute