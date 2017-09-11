Wednesday is deadline for voter registration

The deadline to register to vote in the Oct. 14 primary election is Wednesday for people registering in person or mail, St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe said in a news release.

The Geaux Vote online registration deadline is Sept. 23. Anyone wishing to vote in the Oct. 14 election must be registered by these deadlines.

Early voting will begin Sept. 30 and continue through Oct. 7. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the registrar’s office on the third floor of the parish courthouse in Franklin and at the registrar’s branch office located at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. You may vote early in either office regardless of your address.

Races on the ballot include ones for state treasurer, Louisiana Public Service Commission District 2 and Franklin City Marshal. Issues on the ballot include three proposed constitutional amendments, a millage continuation for Water and Sewer Commission 4, millage renewal for Water and Sewer Commission 5 and millage renewal for Gravity Drainage District 6.