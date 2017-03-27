Wednesday deadline to register to vote in April 29 election

The deadline to register to vote in the April 29 election, in person or by mail, is Wednesday, St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe said in a news release.

Geaux Vote online registration will continue through April 8. People register online as sos.la.gov. Anyone wanting to vote the April 29 must be registered by those dates.

Items on the ballot include the District 10, at-large parish council race between Gabriel Beadle, R-Berwick, and Reginald Weary, D-Patterson; a proposition for Parish Water and Sewer Commission 3, which includes the Franklin corporate limits to Patterson corporate limits, to issue an 8.6-mill property tax for 10 years; and a proposition Fire Protection District 7 in the Bayou Vista area to renew a 5-mill property tax for 10 years.

Early voting will begin April 15 and continue through April 22. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Early voting will be conducted at the registrar’s office on the third floor and the registrar’s branch office in Morgan City located at 301 Third St. You may vote early in either office