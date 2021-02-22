Water woes nearing end

Two of the three areas boil water advisories in place were lifted Friday morning.

Advisories in Morgan City and Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1 — including the Bayou L’Ourse and Pierre Part areas — were lifted. A boil water advisory remains for customers in St. Martin Water and Sewer District No. 1’s jurisdiction in the Stephensville area.

The advisories were put in place Wednesday following bitter cold temperatures that impacted the area’s water systems.

Meanwhile in Morgan City, a water break Friday afternoon at Sixth and Onstead streets left a small section of Sixth Street closed to traffic until it was reopened Sunday afternoon.

“When we started digging it up, it was a main water line that was shooting as high as the telephone poles,” Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna told KWBJ-TV 22.

When fixing the water line, Dragna said the city discovered a gas line touching it, so it was relocated.

“We didn’t stop anybody,” Dragna said of service. “We just cut it on both sides of the street, put the water line back and put the gas line back.”

The break was one of many in the city with the freezing weather.

“These guys do a tremendous job, and I have a lot of respect for them after watching them work in 20 degree weather to fix water lines,” said Dragna, who was out working with city crews Sunday.

The repair site was filled, so it could be reopened safely to traffic Sunday. Dragna said it will be paved with cement in about a week.

Dragna said the city has some small breaks they are going to fix Monday that he said were “barely leaking.”