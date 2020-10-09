Watching the water

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

As Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana coast, storm surge flooding has been a concern. In east St. Mary, the Atchafalaya at Morgan City was up about a foot in 12 hours to 3.35 feet at 9 a.m. Friday, still more than 2.5 feet feet below the minor flood stage. It's predicted to go to 7.5 feet by 6 p.m. Friday. The moderate flood stage is 7 feet. Lake Palourde, shown above in a photo taken Wednesday, was at 3.72 feet at 8 a.m. Friday, more than a foot below the minor flood stage of 5 feet. In the bottom photo, the flood gate at the end of Morgan City's Brashear Avenue and other gates have been closed as a precaution of rising water.