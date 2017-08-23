Submitted Photos
Students at Holy Cross Elementary were among those who found ways to watch Monday's solar eclipse safely. Above, teacher Katie Rock's fifth-graders use special glasses to view the eclipse.
Celine Laubach's first-graders, like Holy Cross second- and third-graders, view the eclipse on Promethean boards while trying on special glasses.
Monday's eclipse was no reason to interrupt Holy Cross student Paxton Picou's nap or the sleep of his fellow students in Erica Clements' pre-K3 class.
Watching the eclipse at Holy Cross
Holy Cross teachers find ways to connect their students to Monday's solar eclipse.