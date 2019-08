Morgan City firefighters were busy Thursday washing the mud off the city wharf, which had been underwater for months. High water in the Atchafalaya River system put the 2-year-old wharf renovation to the test. At 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said the river at Morgan City had slipped to 5.96 feet, or 0.04 below the official flood stage.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker