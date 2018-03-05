Walnut Street barge will be closed Tuesday

St. Mary Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 plans to close the Walnut Street barge in Lakeside Subdivision on Tuesday because of the rising water level in Lake Palourde.
The barge will stay closed until the waters recede, the district said.
“Our concern is for the welfare of all people who live within the Lakeside area making every effort to consider the needs, safety and enjoyment of all residents,” the district said.
Comments and concerns can be directed to 985-380-5511.

