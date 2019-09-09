Walking on the bay

These boaters pull up to the sandbar that has emerged in Berwick Bay near the Morgan City wharf between the railroad bridge, in background, and the U.S. 90 bridge. After more than a year, Monday was the first day that the Coast Guard reported that the Atchafalaya wasn't at high water, and the sandbar became visible. This shoaling was the most easily seen, but local Coast Guard unit commander Heather Mattern said the problem is worse in the 20 Grand Point area to the south.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker