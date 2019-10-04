Victim identified in fatal crash

Police have released the identity of the man killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan City.

He was identified as Joseph Lee Martinez, 46, of Morgan City.

Police answered the call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 28.

The preliminary investigation indicates Martinez’ vehicle lost control and left the roadway striking a utility pole on Egle Street near Shannon Street.

Martinez was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The collision also caused a brief power outage in the immediate area.