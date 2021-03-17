VFW Post 4222 award-winners

Submitted Photo

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222 presented awards for 2020-2021 recently. From left are Post 4222 Commander Sherman Whiting; Teacher of the Year for Post 4222 and District No. 3, Michael Swiber; the post's Voice of Democracy second-place winner, Dakota Shoemake; Lt. Col. Cory Williams; Breanna Mayon, Voice of Democracy first-place winner for the post and District No. 3; Morgan City High Principal Tim Hymel; and Post 4222 Quartermaster Ray Rutledge.