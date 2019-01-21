Kamryn Dehart, center, was the first-place winner of the VFW Post 4222 Voice of Democracy program. To her left is Scott Price, who placed second. Dehart qualified for district and state competition, and Price will go on to district. They're shown with, left, Commander Sherman Whiting and Berwick High Principal Paul Broussard. At right is VFW's Ken Hebert. The state VFW Convention will be in Alexandria. District will be at Raceland.

Hannah Boudreaux won third in the VFW Post 4222 Voice of Democracy program. She qualified for district competition. She's shown with, left, the VFW's Sherman Whiting and Patterson High Principal Lane LaRive, and Ken Hebert, right.

Three girls were the top finishers in the VFW Post 4222 Patriot’s Pen program. Shown from left are the VFW's Sherman Whiting, third-place finisher Trista Melancon, first-place finisher Sara Hash, second-place finisher Hailey Boudreaux, Morgan City Junior High Principal Joseph Stadalis and the VFW's Ken Hebert. All three students qualified for the District 3 meeting in Raceland. Hash also won a place at the state VFW Convention in Alexandria.

VFW competition winners

Mon, 01/21/2019 - 12:15pm

Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen programs

Submitted Photos

