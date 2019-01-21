VFW competition winners

Kamryn Dehart, center, was the first-place winner of the VFW Post 4222 Voice of Democracy program. To her left is Scott Price, who placed second. Dehart qualified for district and state competition, and Price will go on to district. They're shown with, left, Commander Sherman Whiting and Berwick High Principal Paul Broussard. At right is VFW's Ken Hebert. The state VFW Convention will be in Alexandria. District will be at Raceland.