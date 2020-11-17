Veterans Day collection at Patterson Junior High

Submitted Photo

Patterson Junior High students conducted a Veterans Day collection in coordination with Col. Corey Williams of the Morgan City High Junior ROTC program. Casey Falgout’s eighth-grade publication class has organized the abundant donations that will be distributed to the veterans home in Reserve. PJHS thanked families for their overwhelming support and generosity. Pictured from left are Keaton Chaisson, Elena Espinal and Lainey Blanco.