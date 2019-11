Jerrel J. Frederick, 92, talks with Lt. Col. Corey Williams on Monday during VFW Post 4222 and the Post 4222 Auxiliary's Veterans Day observance at Cypress Park. Frederick served in France and Germany during World War II. Williams served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in more recent conflicts. Williams directs the JROTC program at Morgan City High. The school's band and JROTC cadets participated in Monday's program.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker