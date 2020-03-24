Verdunville man accused of violating protective orders

Staff Report

Berwick police on Monday arrested a Verdunville man who is accused of violating a protective order by entering a Guzzetta Drive home, damaging property, and then returning to the same apartment to threaten a woman while officers were preparing warrants for the first offense.

—Brandon M. Scott, 32, Verdun Lane, Verdunville, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Monday on a Berwick Police Department warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violation of a protective order, simple criminal damage to property and remaining where forbidden, and on a second warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violation of protective orders, simple assault and remaining where forbidden.

Berwick officers, with help from the Morgan City Police Department, made the arrest at a motel on La. 182 in Morgan City.

The warrants stem from an incident that occurred Saturday on Guzzetta Drive.

The complainant advised that Scott entered her apartment and damaged a gaming console, then fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival. The complainant has an active protective order against Scott.

Furthermore, the incident occurred within the Berwick Housing Authority property and Scott was previously barred from the property.

Scott was unable to be located and warrants were prepared for his arrest.

Several hours later, the complainant called and reported that Scott entered her residence again and verbally threatened her before fleeing the residence.

Berwick officers, along with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, set up a perimeter in the area and summoned a Sheriff’s Office K9 team to assist with searching for Scott.

After an extensive search, Scott was not located. Additional arrest warrants were prepared.

Through investigative means, officers determined that Scott was at a motel in Morgan City.

He was located at the motel, placed under arrest, and booked into the Berwick Jail on the aforementioned warrants. No bond has been set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 89 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Francois Salvadore, Jr., 22, Judy Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Friday after an animal complaint. Salvadore was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Mya Keshal Simmons, 21, T. Leigh Drive, Houma, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Saturday on a charge of speeding over 25 mph. Simmons was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Cole Sephrien Fruge, 28, Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language.

Fruge was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Rena Kathleen Wilson, 41, Nini Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft.

Wilson was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Tayler James Davis, 21, Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by language and two counts of resisting an officer with force. Davis was released on a summons to appear June 29.

Morgan City Police Chief Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 80 calls of service. The following person(s) were arrested beginning Friday:

—Jasmine Marie Dupont, 21, Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Friday on charges of stop sign violation, view outward or inward through windshield, turn signal violation, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession at Alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 90 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Dupont.

During the traffic stop, the officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from her vehicle. K-9 Dally was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Upon officers searching the vehicle officers located suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, heroin and $341. The suspected heroin had a street value of approximately $1,050.

Dupont was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jonathan Jermaine Motte, 36, of Oak Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday on charges of view outward or inward through windshield, expired driver’s license, second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance laws-drug free zone.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Railroad Avenue and Headland Street when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Motte.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension.

During the traffic investigation, Matte was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Georgianna Jacqulin Sweetser, 52, Stacy Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of clonazepam and possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Morgan City Police Department narcotic detectives were patrolling the area of Fifth Street and Florence Street when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

During the traffic investigation, detectives came in contact with the passenger, Sweetser.

She was found in possession of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and Clonazepam. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.