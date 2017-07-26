Vendors sought for Red Ribbon Fall Bazaar

The Red Ribbon Committee is currently making plans for the annual Fall Bazaar set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Patterson Civic Center.

Patrons can expect to choose from a variety of items to purchase. Because the date is close to Christmas, this will be a good time to shop for the holiday season.

This annual fundraiser, with space for approximately 45 vendors, is sponsored by the parish Red Ribbon Committee. Proceeds go toward prevention activities, events and campaigns here in St. Mary Parish. Booth space is currently on sale now for school clubs, churches, civic organizations, as well as individuals who want to raise money for their cause. A booth consists of three 8-foot tables in a U-shape. The cost for a booth is $40.

Vendors may sell items including homemade items, garage sale items (with the exception of clothing), arts and crafts, antiques, and baked goods.

Since the event is held indoors, weather is not a problem.

Booth space will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information or a registration form, please call Gidget Everitt at 337-836-6029.

There will be a $2 admission at the door for all adults, children under 10 will not be charged. Additionally, concessions will be sold. Organizers of the event believe that this is a “win-win” event for both the Committee and groups who participate.