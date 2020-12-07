Vehicle's passenger faces drug charge after stop

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Christopher Dwaine Woods, 29, of Eleventh Street, Morgan City, on felony drug law violations following a traffic stop near Amelia Tuesday.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on U.S. 90 and initiated a stop.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Jamerle Gash, 18, of Railroad Avenue, Morgan City. Gash was not in possession of a driver’s license. Upon noting a pungent odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the deputy then made contact with the passenger, Woods, who appeared to be acting nervously.

The deputy summoned a K-9 to the scene and an open-air sniff of the vehicle proved positive for the presence of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a significant quantity of marijuana which was attributed to Woods. He was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Woods was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Gash was cited for no driver’s license and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Falcon also reports the arrest of Jovian Jerome Clark, 39, of Friendship Alley, Amelia, on multiple felony drug law violations following a traffic stop in Amelia Wednesday.

A patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver and at some point, grew suspicious of the actions of a rear seat passenger, Clark. During the process of interviewing Clark, deputies determined that Clark was a wanted fugitive from St. Mary Parish.

During a pat down search incidental to arrest, Clark was found to be in possession of controlled dangerous substances in violation of the law.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of fugitive (St. Mary Parish), resisting an officer, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (ecstasy), possession of alprazolam (Xanax) and possession of marijuana (second offense).

He was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reports the arrest of Eric Gaskins, 49, Apple Street, Morgan City, at 3:07 p.m. Thursday on a charge of direct contempt of court.

Gaskins was arrested in City Court of Morgan City after he caused a disturbance with courtroom employees during court. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

—Joseph Acosta, 28, Grove Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Thursday on a warrant FTA to pay fine (driving under suspension).

Officers saw Acosta in the area of Onstead Street and made contact with him. Acosta was advised that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Acosta was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Thomas Remedies, 27, Second Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of synthetic marijuana first offense, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform CDS Law (drug-free zone).

Officers were called to a Belanger Street residence due to a subject using illegal narcotics. Officers made contact with Remedies and could see he was under the influence of some type of illegal substance. An officer had to physically restrain Remedies. Officers were able to locate suspected methamphetamine along with synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Remedies was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Danny Teat, 55, Spanish Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, improper equipment and no insurance.

An officer in the area of La. 182 saw a vehicle with no license plate displayed. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Teat.

Teat was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and no insurance. Officers learned that the license plate had been taken off the vehicle by another law enforcement agency. Teat was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Jakaymine Sonnier, 21, Patterson, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Thursday for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana. Sonnier was released on a summons to appear on March 30, 2021.

—Parme Patrice McPherson, 22, Patt-erson, was arrested 12:16 p.m. Thursday for possession of marijuana and on an active Harris County Sheriff’s Office warrant for the charge of assault/bodily injury. McPherson is being held for another agency.