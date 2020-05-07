U.S. 90 bridge work continues on way to 2021 conclusion

About two months of work remain on the lower portion of the U.S. 90 bridge over Berwick Bay before work moves to the structure’s top portions, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Currently, blasting and painting work and structural work is ongoing on the bridge’s lower portion, DOTD Public Information Officer Brandie Richardson said Wednesday.

The project, which began in September, is expected to be completed by mid-2021, weather permitting.

“The outside lanes in both directions are closed and will continue to be closed until the project is substantially complete,” Richardson said of the normally four-lane bridge.

That means travelers will have only one lane to navigate on the bridge in both directions, and they should slow down when traveling through the area and watch for traffic merging onto the bridge, Richardson said, and width and height restrictions are in place for oversized loads, too.

The bridge opened in 1977.

The eastbound U.S. 90 entrance ramp at La. 182 in Berwick and the U.S. 90 westbound entrance ramp at Federal Avenue continue to be closed.

DOTD signed nearly a $12 million contract with Tarpon Springs, Florida-based Seminole Equipment Inc. to complete work on the U.S. 90 bridge.

After the U.S. 90 work is complete, work will turn to the Long-Allen La. 182 bridge, which currently is being used as an alternate route.

The La. 182 work is still in its design phase, and construction isn’t anticipated to begin until after work on the U.S. 90 bridge is complete. U.S. 90 will serve as the detour route when the La. 182 work is ongoing as the two-lane La. 182 bridge will be closed, Richardson said.

“At the moment, the letting date is scheduled for July 2021,” Richardson said of the La. 182 work.

The bridge opened in 1933.

The work on both structures is part of a bridge preservation program.

The work will be funded through the state’s transportation trust fund.