U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City reopened

Forecasters are expecting some freezing temperatures in St. Mary Parish in the early morning hours Saturday. If the bridges are still wet, there is the potential for them to ice up.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will continue to monitor the roadways for hazardous conditions and will assist motorists in need.

La. 182 bridges in Morgan City and Amelia are now open. The U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City is open. U.S. 90 in Morgan City westward through St. Mary Parish is open.

The U.S. 90 bridge in Amelia is closed and will remain closed overnight. The La. 317 Intracoastal Bridge is open.