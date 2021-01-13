Article Image Alt Text

U.S. 90 alternating lane closures set for Sunday

Wed, 01/13/2021 - 4:11pm

U.S. 90 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Ramous and Bayou Boeuf bridges will have alternating lane closures Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
This closure is necessary to allow crews to collect debris from the bridges’ shoulders.
All permit and oversize loads, along with emergency vehicles, will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.
Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists to drive cautiously through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2021