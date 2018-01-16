(Updated) U.S. 90 closed across St. Mary Parish

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials have made the determination to close U.S. 90 east and west across St. Mary Parish from La. 318 to the Assumption Parish line, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

This includes the U.S. 90 bridge over Berwick Bay. The detour is La. 182. Traffic will be allowed to cross on U.S. 90 at the Calumet Cut to access La. 182.

La. 318 to 317 east and wes to Calumet is closed.

Any closures in St. Mary Parish will be posted here.

Road closures statewide can be found at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Website, http://www.511la.org/