(UPDATED) Two receive minor injuries in crash

Two people received minor injuries in a three-car crash just before 1:09 p.m. Tuesday at the Brashear-Federal intersection in Morgan City. A vehicle driven by Jeanetta Williams, 63, was headed north on Federal when it ran through a red light, hitting a vehicle driven by Donald Johnson, 71, which was on Brashear, said Lt. John Schaff of the Morgan City Police Department. The impact pushed the Johnson vehicle into a third vehicle, driven by Paige Hartdegen, which was stopped at a light on southbound Federal. Johnson and Williams were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Hartdegen declined treatment, Schaff said. Both streets were clear by 2:08 p.m.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker