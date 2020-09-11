UPDATED: Tropical Depression 19 better organized

Tropical Depression Nineteen Discussion Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

1100 PM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

Doppler radar data from Miami and satellite images indicate that

the depression is gradually becoming better organized. The

low-level center is estimated to be near the northwestern edge of

the main area of deep convection due to some northerly wind shear.

Surface observations and satellite classifications support holding

the initial intensity at 30 kt. The minimum pressure appears to be

a little lower than before, now 1007 mb.

The tropical depression is moving west-northwestward at about 7

kt. A subtropical ridge extending from the southeast U.S. to the

western Atlantic should steer the depression west-northwestward

across south Florida tonight and Saturday morning and then over the

eastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday and Sunday. After that time,

the ridge is forecast to weaken due to an approaching trough,

but the trough is not expected to be strong enough to cause the

cyclone to turn northward. Instead, the models suggest that a slow

west-northwestward motion very near the northern Gulf coast is

likely during the early and middle portions of next week.

Although the models all show a relatively similar scenario, there

is a fair amount of spread by the time the system nears the

northern Gulf coast. The NHC track forecast lies roughly near the

middle of the guidance envelope close to the consensus aids.

Several of the local National Weather Service forecast offices

across the southeast U.S. will be launching weather balloons four

times per day, which should provide the models with excellent data

in hopes to provide better track guidance during the next couple of

days.

Since the depression is expected to move over very warm SSTs, once

it reaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, and remain in an

environment of low wind shear and high moisture, gradual

strengthening seems likely. The models suggest that there could

be an increase in westerly shear around the time the cyclone is

forecast to move inland along the northern Gulf coast in about 4

days. Based on these expected environmental conditions,

strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the NHC

intensity forecast follows the trend of the IVCN and HCCA models.

The depression will likely be at or near hurricane strength when

it reaches the northern Gulf coast.

Users are reminded to not to focus on the exact details of

the track or intensity forecast as the average NHC track error at

96 h is around 150 miles and the average intensity error is around

15 mph. In addition, winds, storm surge, and rainfall hazards will

extend far from the center.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Heavy rainfall is expected to produce isolated flash flooding

over portions of central and southern Florida and prolong existing

minor river flooding across central Florida.

2. Tropical storm conditions are possible overnight and early

Saturday along the southeast Florida coast where a Tropical Storm

Watch is in effect. Tropical storm conditions are possible by

Sunday night in portions of the Florida Panhandle, where a Tropical

Storm Watch has been issued.

3. The system is forecast to strengthen to near hurricane intensity

by early next week as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of

Mexico. Dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall

will be possible along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to

southeastern Louisiana late this weekend and early next week.

Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of this system

and updates to the forecast, as Storm Surge, Tropical Storm or

Hurricane watches could be issued on Saturday.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 12/0300Z 25.7N 79.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 12/1200Z 26.0N 81.0W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

24H 13/0000Z 26.8N 82.9W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 13/1200Z 27.9N 84.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 14/0000Z 28.8N 85.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

60H 14/1200Z 29.3N 86.9W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 15/0000Z 29.7N 87.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

96H 16/0000Z 30.2N 89.5W 60 KT 70 MPH...INLAND

120H 17/0000Z 31.3N 90.9W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND