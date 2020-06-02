UPDATED: System becomes Tropical Storm Cristobal; expected to move into Gulf

UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:

Observations from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Depression 3 has strengthened

into Tropical Storm Cristobal. The maximum winds are estimated to be 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Staff Report

A stormy rest of the week is in store for the Tri-City area, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. And before the hurricane season is a week old, local people will be watching the Gulf for the possible approach of tropical weather.

The local forecast is for a 50-60% chance of storms each day into Friday. What happens after that depends on where Tropical Depression No. 3 decides to go.

The depression is currently in the Bay of Campeche and has already caused deadly flooding in Guatemala and El Salvador, the National Hurricane Center said.

“The depression is expected to bring heavy rainfall to portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, which could cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides,” the center said.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast of Mexico, where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

The system is forecast to begin moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico later this week, the center said. But it’s too early to predict if and where the storm will affect the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“Hazards, if any, for Sunday and Monday [for the Morgan City area] will depend on the eventual track and strength of Tropical Depression number 3,” according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

“Residents should monitor forecasts and advisories from the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service through the upcoming week for this system.”

If the system develops tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph, it will be called Cristobal.