(Updated) Sunday gospel performances canceled at festival

The gospel performances scheduled for noon to 2:15 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Park during the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival have been canceled, according to festival organizers.

The Blessing of the Fleet and Water Parade scheduled for Sunday at the festival were also canceled. Mass in Lawrence Park was moved to Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Pancakes in the Park, hosted by Morgan City Rotary Club, was moved to St. Joseph Hall, 318 3rd St. in Morgan City. Pickup and dining last until noon Sunday. Tickets are $7 each.