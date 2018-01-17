(Updated) St. Mary Parish public schools will remain closed Thursday

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 4:40pm zachary fitzgerald

All St. Mary Parish public schools will remain closed Thursday, according to Superintendent Leonard Armato.

School officials had initially said schools would re-open Thursday, but later decided to keep schools closed.

Assistant Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in an email that officials made the decision due to widespread maintenance problems that resulted from unprecedented freezing temperatures.

Principals, district maintenance and school custodial staff will report to address these problems enabling the district to restore fully functioning operations and reopen Friday, Bagwell said.

