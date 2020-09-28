UPDATED: Report says former Gov. Foster enters hospice care

Jeremy Alford, whose Louisiana politics column appears in The Daily Review, is reporting this afternoon that former Gov. Mike Foster of Franklin has entered hospice care.

Alford quotes family members who wish to "extend their continued gratitude for the many prayers and well wishes."

Foster turned 90 July 11.

A Korean War veteran and businessman in construction and sugar cane, Foster represented St. Mary Parish as a Democratic state senator for two terms beginning in the mid-1980s before switching parties in time for his run for governor in 1995.

A big field of candidates included better-known hopefuls, including future U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, Lt. Gov. Melinda Schwegmann and former Gov. Buddy Roemer.

But at a time of backlash against the rapid expansion of legal gambling in Louisiana, Foster came out strongly against the further spread of gaming. Foster led all 16 candidates in the primary with 26% of the vote, winning a runoff spot against state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.

The following month, Foster won 64% of the runoff vote. He was reelected easily in 1999, winning 62% of the primary vote against 10 opponents.