UPDATED: Reaction to violence at U.S. Capitol

Here is reaction from public officials to Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol after protests disrupted debate on accepting electoral college results from the states:

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy:

The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe, and I’m thankful for their heroism.

I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process and will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos and destruction with strength and wisdom.

I will continue to do my job for the people of Louisiana.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, who represents St. Mary and St. Martin in Congress:

Violence and lawlessness are unacceptable. This must end.

This very day, we were standing for American freedom, legally, peacefully, passionately, within the House of We the People, and within the parameters of our Constitution.

I was objecting to a compromised election, aligned with a handful of Constitutionalists, for the People, for all of us. For our Republic.

I say to all violent aggressors... stand down.

From Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt:

“We are witnessing a seditious riot at the U.S. Capitol building intent on disrupting the peaceful transition of power that has characterized our democracy since its founding. This embarrassing display betrays the principles that brave Americans have sacrificed their lives to defend. Sadly, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Representatives Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson, and Clay Higgins enabled this un-American act. Louisiana Democrats are calling on our federal delegation to denounce this violence and attempted coup. We will survive this infamous chapter in our history because – as we demonstrated in November, and again last night in Georgia – Americans live by hope, not fear.”

Kennedy and Higgins were among the Republicans who had urged Congress to delay accepting the electoral votes that would make Democrat Joe Biden the official president-elect while claims of voting fraud are investigated. Their statements contained no incitement to violence. Scalise is reported to have called President Donald Trump to urge him to ask protesters to leave the Capitol.

At least one person died after police fired at protesters trying to breaking into one of the Capitol's legislative chambers. After protesters pushed passed security barriers, the Capitol was locked down, halting debate.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; posted this tweet to accompany a video statement:

There are people who have violently entered the U.S. Capitol and are attempting to disrupt today’s proceedings. This is supposed to be a peaceful transition of power. What they’re doing is absolutely wrong. It is un-American. This is about our country; it’s not about hooligans.

President Donald J. Trump released a video that included this statement:

“Go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home at peace."

In the video, the president repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud.