UPDATED WITH REACTION: St. Mary voters approve sales tax for school staff pay

The turnout was small but the margin was big Saturday, when St. Mary voters approved a new sales tax designed to provide raises to teachers and support staff members.

The proposed sales tax drew 3,052 yes votes, or 62%, to 1,904 no votes, or 38%, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The unofficial turnout was only 14.9%, but support for the measure was evident across the parish among those who voted. The proposition won majorities in 44 of 51 precincts. Tie votes were recorded in two other precincts.

The proposition asked voters whether they want to pay a new 0.45% sales tax that would raise about $3.85 million a year. The money will go to pay for a $3,000 annual raise for 688 certified employees, mostly teachers, and a $1,500 raise for 498 noncertified employees. The tax is authorized for five years and will go into effect this summer.

Proponents said the pay hike is needed to attract and keep good employees and to maintain the parish's standing among the top quarter of Louisiana's public school systems.

Opponents said the tax will add a burden to an economy that was slumping even before restrictions were imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m pleased as punch for our teachers and support staff,” School Board President Kenneth Alfred said Sunday.

Parish President David Hanagriff, who emerged in recent months as the most outspoken opponent of the tax proposal, agreed with Alfred on that point: “I am happy for the teachers and support staff,” Hanagriff said.

But “I’m saddened for the School Board,” Hanagriff said, “and the School Board isn’t going to change.”

Aside from concerns about the new tax’s economic impact, Hanagriff criticized the board for being unwilling to compromise on the proposal and to reduce costs at the Central Office Complex before turning to the voters for a new tax.

Hanagriff also noted that the proposition was the only item on Saturday’s St. Mary ballot, so the voting power of more than 1,100 School Board employees in line for raises had more power to swing the election.

“If you’re going to have a tax, especially a tax increase, it shouldn’t be on the ballot by itself,” Hanagriff said. “That in itself is wrong.”

Unsurprisingly, Alfred looks at the turnout in a different way.

“I was talking to a parish councilman, and I said the people spoke,” Alfred said. “He said, ‘Fifteen percent of the people spoke.’

“And I said, ‘No, the people spoke, and 85% of the people didn’t care about it one way or another. …’

“Forty-five cents on $100 isn’t going to do a lot of damage to anybody’s economy.”

Alfred also noted that the School Board reduced the original December 2019 proposal for a 0.5% tax and eliminated a provision that would have put some of the proceeds into a technology fund, all in response to criticism from state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.

The School Board withdrew a tax proposal from the ballot last year after COVID-19 delays and a disagreement with the Secretary of State’s Office over the ballot language. Even this year, after putting the sales tax on the ballot for the second time, the School Board had to make the case for the tax while unemployment is high and COVID remains a concern.

At a School Board meeting nine days before the election, Alfred spoke out strongly against what he said are inflated claims of economic damage from the St. Mary Industrial Group and others. He said the only criticism he saw on social media came from people who saw that his mask slipped beneath his nose as he spoke. The other comments were positive, he said.

“After that, I got fired up,” Alfred said.

Elsewhere in the region, Assumption Parish voters went to the polls to help elect a U.S. representative from the 2nd Congressional District. The seat is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond accepted a job in the Biden administration.

In a 15-candidate field, Democrats Troy Carter (36%) and Karen Carter Peterson (23%) won places in the April 24 runoff.

The 2nd Congressional District is represented by the only black representative and the only Democrat in the six-member Louisiana House delegation.

Voters in the 5th Congressional District in east central and northern Louisiana filled the seat left vacant when Re-publican Luke Letlow, 41, died of COVID-related complications Dec. 29, less than a month after winning election to the House.

Letlow's widow, Republican Julia Letlow, won an outright victory in a 12-candidate primary field. Letlow received 65% of the vote.

St. Mary Parish

PW School Board -- .45% S&U Tax - SB - 5 Yrs.

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 51 of 51 precincts

3,052 YES 62%

1,904 NO 38%

Total: 4,956

Unofficial Turnout: 14.9%

U S. Representative -- 2nd Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 10 of 10 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 657 of 657 precincts

3,218 Chelsea Ardoin (REP) 3%

598 Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste (IND) 1%

9,237 Claston Bernard (REP) 10%

34,396 Troy A. Carter (DEM) 36%

21,670 Karen Carter Peterson (DEM) 23%

20,151 Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM) 21%

403 Harold John (DEM) 0%

288 J. Christopher Johnson (DEM) 0%

94 Brandon Jolicoeur (NOPTY) 0%

122 Lloyd M. Kelly (DEM) 0%

2,349 "Greg" Lirette (REP) 2%

323 Mindy McConnell (LBT) 0%

699 Desiree Ontiveros (DEM) 1%

244 Jenette M. Porter (DEM) 0%

754 Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr. (REP) 1%

Total: 94,546

Unofficial Turnout: 17.9%

U.S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 24 of 24 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 825 of 825 precincts

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM) 27%

5,497 Chad Conerly (REP) 5%

402 "Jim" Davis (NOPTY) 0%

464 Allen Guillory (REP) 0%

929 Robert Lansden (REP) 1%

67,199 Julia Letlow (REP) 65%

131 Jaycee Magnuson (REP) 0%

62 Horace Melton III (REP) 0%

236 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%

67 Richard H. Pannell (REP) 0%

334 Sancha Smith (REP) 0%

36 Errol Victor, Sr. (REP) 0%

Total: 103,609

Unofficial Turnout: 21.2%