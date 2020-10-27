UPDATED: No St. Mary public school classes Wednesday; Central Catholic off, too

The approach of Hurricane Zeta will necessitate the closure of schools and offices of the St. Mary Parish School Board on Wednesday, the school district said in a press release.

Students will be scheduled for distance learning in lieu of attending school on campus Wednesday, which will support ongoing instruction while remaining safe under severe weather conditions.

The school system will reopen for on-campus learning on Thursday, and asks that parents remain in communication with their child’s school as any updated information is posted on district and

school websites.

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed to in-person instruction Wednesday due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Zeta and in alignment with civil

authorities.

Parents and students are to refer to their schools’ communication systems for specific information and expectations on adapted distance learning assignments for Wednesday, as well as for any other

changes to scheduling, should changes be necessary.

School families should also monitor the diocesan website, social media and local news for additional information while monitoring the approaching storm.