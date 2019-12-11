UPDATED: No injuries in fire at Conrad Deep Water

Firefighters already busy with an overturned swamp buggy on Bayou Ramos late Wednesday afternoon were called to a fire at Conrad Deep Water. 200 Duhon Bypass Road.

The fire was in three 40-foot conex boxes, the large containers used for shipping cargo, said Jason Brown, the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department chief.

The boxes contained what Brown described as basic items such as tarpaulins. No hazardous chemicals were involved and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Brown said.

The Morgan City Fire Department, which also worked at the scene at Bayou Ramos, joined Amelia at the Conrad site.

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux