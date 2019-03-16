(Updated) Multiple road closures in lower St. Martin due to high water
Four Mile Bayou Road, Adell Street, Edna Street and Landry Road in lower St. Martin Parish are closed to all vehicular traffic except for residents. Do not attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that has been put in place, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.
Authorities also advise people to not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, because doing so can have deadly consequences.