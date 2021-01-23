UPDATED: Local pro-life advocates demonstrate on Roe v. Wade anniversary

PATTERSON — The weather was gloomy, with overcast skies and a misty rain. They had to wear masks because of COVID.

But about two dozen hardy souls came out 1-2 p.m. Saturday to line the north side of U.S. 90 and wave signs in opposition to abortion. Saturday marked 48 years since the Roe v. Wade decision.

This anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe decision comes at a pivotal time in the debate over abortion, which remains among the most divisive issues in a time of deep political divisions. The Supreme Court has three new Trump-appointed justices, a solid conservative majority and no one like retired Justices Anthony Kennedy or David Souter, two conservatives who sometimes sided with liberals on important decisions.

But newly elected President Joe Biden is, despite his Roman Catholic upbringing, in favor of a woman’s right to choose abortion.

“I wish I could say I was optimistic,” said the Rev. Herb Bennerfield, who led the Patterson event on Saturday. “But if you’re going to quote me, I can’t say I’m optimistic. We have an administration that doesn’t support the right to life.”

Members of the Louisiana Right to Life organization usually gather in Baton Rouge on the Roe v. Wade anniversary to protest abortion. COVID-19 mitigation measures ruled out such a rally this year. An online rally was conducted in its place in the morning, followed by local events like the one in Patterson.

Bennerfield found irony in the way the nation reacts to COVID-19 and to abortion.

He noted that 400,000 Americans have died because of COVID.

“Each year there are a million babies aborted,” Bennerfield said. “You don’t hear a peep about that in the media.

“If we’re so concerned about the hundreds of thousands, where is the outrage over the millions?”

Marty Harden, pastor Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship across U.S. 90 from the rally site, said it was a privilege and an honor to be part of Saturday’s event.

“We need a lot of prayer,” Harden said. “It can heal anything.”

As of Dec. 31, four cases centered on state abortion laws were before the Supreme Court. The cases involve abortion pills, bans on certain surgical abortion procedures and abortion bans that began as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

NARAL Pro-Choice America, one of the leading groups opposing restrictions on abortion, marked Saturday’s anniversary from a different perspective.

“The Biden-Harris administration embodies a new and welcome era of leadership—one that has committed to taking bold action to safeguard reproductive freedom and connected reproductive rights to the fight for justice and equity,” said a NARA statement.

“As we work to undo the damage done by [President Donald] Trump and anti-choice politicians, we must carry the guiding principle that Roe is the floor, not the ceiling for the vision we espouse for this country. Fighting to ensure abortion remains legal is critical, but it is only the tip of the iceberg.”