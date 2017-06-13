(UPDATED) JACK COOLEY

Jack Cooley, 91, of Seminary, Mississippi, died May 28, 2017, at Merit Health Wesley Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Nell Anthony Cooley; two daughters, Jackie Babin of Morgan City and Doris Blanchard of Amelia; one son, Wayne Cooley of Houston; a stepson, Tony Anthony of Seminary, Mississippi; two sisters, Mary Spellman of Wiggins, Mississippi and Joyce Dubose of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held May 31, 2017, at Hulett Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with burial at Janice, Mississippi.

(This obituary has been updated to correct two names.)