(Updated 6:40 a.m.) NWS statement: Hard freeze warning for St. Mary

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 AM CST Tue Jan 2 2018

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

031200-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect this morning and again tonight.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s, and

hard freeze conditions are expected to last for roughly 8 to 12

hours.

In addition, gusty northeast winds will produce dangerously low

wind chills. Wind chill temperatures will be between 5 and 13

degrees across much of the area this morning and a Wind Chill

Advisory is also in effect.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday

Unusually cold temperatures will persist through at least

Thursday. Hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories are

expected to be issued over the next couple days.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not anticipated.