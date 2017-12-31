(Updated 6:40 a.m.) NWS statement: Hard freeze warning for St. Mary

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
345 AM CST Tue Jan 2 2018

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
031200-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
345 AM CST Tue Jan 2 2018

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect this morning and again tonight.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s, and
hard freeze conditions are expected to last for roughly 8 to 12
hours.

In addition, gusty northeast winds will produce dangerously low
wind chills. Wind chill temperatures will be between 5 and 13
degrees across much of the area this morning and a Wind Chill
Advisory is also in effect.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday
Unusually cold temperatures will persist through at least
Thursday. Hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories are
expected to be issued over the next couple days.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter activation is not anticipated.

