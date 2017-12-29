(Updated 6:30 a.m.) NWS statement on approaching cold front
556 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017
LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
311200-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Scattered showers are expected to develop and continue through
tonight as an area of low pressure moves across the northwest
Gulf.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday
Very cold air will spread into the area as arctic high pressure
builds southward. The unusually cold temperatures will persist
through much of the week.
Although rain should end before the arrival of freezing
temperatures Sunday evening, residual moisture on roadways could
cause a few slick spots, especially on elevated roads and bridges.
Hard freeze conditions are expected across parts of central and
southwest Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning as
temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s. Extended durations
(at least 8 hours) of hard freeze conditions are also expected
areawide Monday night/Tuesday morning and Tuesday night/Wednesday
morning.
In addition, brisk northerly winds will develop and persist
through Tuesday morning. This will produce wind chill values of
around 10 to 20 degrees Sunday night/Monday morning, and wind
chills in the single digits Monday night/Tuesday morning.
Hard Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are expected to be
issued for these time periods.
Individuals are encouraged to take precautionary measures to
protect sensitive plants and exposed pipes, provide adequate
shelter for animals and ensure proper use of space heaters to
prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.