(Updated 6:30 a.m.) NWS statement on approaching cold front

556 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

311200-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

556 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Scattered showers are expected to develop and continue through

tonight as an area of low pressure moves across the northwest

Gulf.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday

Very cold air will spread into the area as arctic high pressure

builds southward. The unusually cold temperatures will persist

through much of the week.

Although rain should end before the arrival of freezing

temperatures Sunday evening, residual moisture on roadways could

cause a few slick spots, especially on elevated roads and bridges.

Hard freeze conditions are expected across parts of central and

southwest Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning as

temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s. Extended durations

(at least 8 hours) of hard freeze conditions are also expected

areawide Monday night/Tuesday morning and Tuesday night/Wednesday

morning.

In addition, brisk northerly winds will develop and persist

through Tuesday morning. This will produce wind chill values of

around 10 to 20 degrees Sunday night/Monday morning, and wind

chills in the single digits Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Hard Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are expected to be

issued for these time periods.

Individuals are encouraged to take precautionary measures to

protect sensitive plants and exposed pipes, provide adequate

shelter for animals and ensure proper use of space heaters to

prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.