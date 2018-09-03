UPDATED 5 a.m.: Latest from NWS on TS Gordon, TS Florence

From the NWS at Lake Charles

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Shell Beach to Dauphin Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

* East of Dauphin Island to Navarre

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Chokoloskee to Bonita Beach

* West of the Mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City,

Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

* Alabama-Florida Border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please

see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions

to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning areas.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropical Storm Gordon Discussion Number 9

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018

400 AM CDT Tue Sep 04 2018

Gordon has changed little in organization on geostationary

satellite images or on the WSR-88D radar presentation over the past

several hours. The storm has a small CDO with convective banding

features primarily over the eastern semicircle of the circulation.

Overall the cloud pattern is indicative of moderate westerly shear

over the system, likely associated with an upper-level trough near

the central Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane

Hunter aircraft investigated Gordon a few hours ago and reported

maximum SFMR-measured surface winds of 54 kt. On this basis the

intensity had been adjusted to 55 kt, which is somewhat above the

latest Dvorak estimates. It is assumed that the shear will not be

strong enough to inhibit at least some strengthening before

landfall, so the tropical cyclone is still forecast to become a

hurricane later today. The official forecast, prior to landfall, is

close to the latest LGEM intensity guidance, and near the upper end

of the guidance suite. Gordon should weaken rapidly after landfall

in the lower Mississippi Valley region.

The motion continues west-northwestward, or 300/15 kt. There is

little or no change to the NHC track prediction or forecast

reasoning from the previous advisory. Gordon is expected to move

along the southwestern periphery of a mid-level high pressure area

and make landfall along the north-central Gulf of Mexico coast

within 24 hours. After landfall, the cyclone is forecast to move

northwestward, along the western side of the high, at a reduced

forward speed. Late in the forecast period Gordon, or its

post-tropical remnant, should turn northward to north-northeastward

as it approaches the mid-latitude westerlies. The official track

forecast is near the model consensus and very close to the previous

NHC track.

Key Messages:

1. Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and

hurricane conditions to portions of the central Gulf Coast where a

Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect. Residents

in these areas should listen to advice from their local officials.

All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to

completion, as tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in

the warning areas this afternoon.

2. Heavy rainfall from Gordon will affect the western Florida

Panhandle, southern Alabama, southern Mississippi and Louisiana,

where totals could reach as high as 12 inches. This rainfall could

cause flash flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 04/0900Z 27.7N 85.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 04/1800Z 29.0N 87.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 05/0600Z 30.7N 89.6W 55 KT 65 MPH...INLAND

36H 05/1800Z 32.2N 91.0W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

48H 06/0600Z 33.4N 92.3W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

72H 07/0600Z 34.9N 94.3W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 08/0600Z 37.0N 94.5W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 09/0600Z 40.0N 92.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Tropical Storm Florence Discussion Number 20

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018

500 AM AST Tue Sep 04 2018

Florence's cloud pattern has changed very little during the past

several hours, with the exception of a possible small Central Dense

Overcast developing just to the east of the center. An earlier

AMSR2 overpass revealed a rather obvious tilt toward the

east-northeast, indicative of the moderate southwesterly shear.

The initial intensity is held a 60 kt, and is supported by the

Dvorak subjective and objective T-numbers.

Florence should exhibit little change in strength during the next

24 hours or so, as the cyclone traverses marginally warm sea surface

temperatures and is influenced by modest west-southwesterly shear.

Slight weakening is expected during the mid- forecast period as the

shear gradually increases with time. Afterward, the upper-level

wind environment should become a little more favorable and, at the

same time, Florence will be moving back over warmer SSTs.

Consequently, the cyclone should gradually strengthen through day 5.

This forecast is unchanged from the previous one, and is in good

agreement with the NOAA-HCCA guidance.

The initial motion estimate is west-northwestward, or 290/11 kt.

The cyclone is expected to be steered west-northwestward for the

next 48 hours by a mid- to upper tropospheric ridge anchored to

the north, followed by a northwestward turn around the 72 hr period

as it enters a growing weakness in the aforementioned ridge. A

rather large spread in the global and hurricane models remains

particularly beyond day 4, however, the consensus models and the

global ensemble means have have been fairly consistent from run to

run. This forecast is just a bit to the north of the previous

advisory and just south of the consensus models.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 04/0900Z 19.3N 42.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 04/1800Z 19.9N 43.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 05/0600Z 20.8N 45.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 05/1800Z 21.8N 48.0W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 06/0600Z 22.9N 50.2W 50 KT 60 MPH

72H 07/0600Z 25.2N 53.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 08/0600Z 27.1N 55.6W 55 KT 65 MPH

120H 09/0600Z 29.1N 57.7W 65 KT 75 MPH