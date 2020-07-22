UPDATED 4:30 P.M.: Dragna, Voisin, Hicks qualify for Morgan City's mayoral race
Two men who announced that they intend to run to succeed Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi qualified Wednesday, the opening of the three-day qualifying period.
Businessman Lee Dragna and former Parish Councilman qualified Wednesday. A third mayoral candidate emerged when "Don" Hicks qualified.
All five incumbent City Council members qualified Wednesday: Mark Stephens, Tim Hymel, Ron Bias, Lou Tamporello and Steve Domangue.
Incumbent 16th Judicial District Attorney "Bo" Duhe qualified to run for reelection.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, the Lafayette Republican who represents St. Mary Parish in the 3rd Congressional District, picked up a challenger when Sulphur Democrat "Rob" Anderson qualified Wednesday. Higgins qualified Wednesday to run for his third term.
The primary will be Nov. 3, and any necessary runoffs will be Dec. 5. Here are the candidates who will appear on St. Mary ballots and who had qualified as of noon:
U.S. Senator
John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge
Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey
David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Rob" Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur
Clay Higgins, Republican, Laafayette
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G
Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
"Alicia" Butler, Democrat, New Iberia
Roger P. Hamilton Jr., independent, New Iberia
Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Anthony "Tony" Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
Suzanne de Mahy, Republican, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Vincent J. Borne, no party, Franklin
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
No candidates
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Anthony "Tony" Saleme, Republican, Morgan City
Keith E. Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville
District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
"Bo" Duhe, Republican, New Iberia
City Judge City Court, City of Franklin
Marsha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin
City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City
Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City
City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin
Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin
City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City
Robert "Bobby" Darce, Republican, Morgan City
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City
Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Herbert "Herb" Mashburn, Republican, Berwick
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, no party, Garden City
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Edward "June" Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Jonathan "J.P." Henry, Republican, Berwick
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9
"Joey" Foret, Democrat, Amelia
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin
Mayor City of Morgan City
Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City
"Don" Hicks, Republican, Morgan City
Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City
Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City
"Tim" T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City
Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City
Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City
Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City
"Ron" Bias, Democrat, Morgan City
Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City
"Steve" Domangue, Republican, Morgan City,
Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City