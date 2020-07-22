UPDATED 4:30 P.M.: Dragna, Voisin, Hicks qualify for Morgan City's mayoral race

Two men who announced that they intend to run to succeed Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi qualified Wednesday, the opening of the three-day qualifying period.

Businessman Lee Dragna and former Parish Councilman qualified Wednesday. A third mayoral candidate emerged when "Don" Hicks qualified.

All five incumbent City Council members qualified Wednesday: Mark Stephens, Tim Hymel, Ron Bias, Lou Tamporello and Steve Domangue.

Incumbent 16th Judicial District Attorney "Bo" Duhe qualified to run for reelection.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, the Lafayette Republican who represents St. Mary Parish in the 3rd Congressional District, picked up a challenger when Sulphur Democrat "Rob" Anderson qualified Wednesday. Higgins qualified Wednesday to run for his third term.

The primary will be Nov. 3, and any necessary runoffs will be Dec. 5. Here are the candidates who will appear on St. Mary ballots and who had qualified as of noon:

U.S. Senator

John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna

Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge

Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey

David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Rob" Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur

Clay Higgins, Republican, Laafayette

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

"Alicia" Butler, Democrat, New Iberia

Roger P. Hamilton Jr., independent, New Iberia

Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

Anthony "Tony" Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Suzanne de Mahy, Republican, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Vincent J. Borne, no party, Franklin

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

No candidates

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Anthony "Tony" Saleme, Republican, Morgan City

Keith E. Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

"Bo" Duhe, Republican, New Iberia

City Judge City Court, City of Franklin

Marsha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin

City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City

Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City

City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin

Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin

City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City

Robert "Bobby" Darce, Republican, Morgan City

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City

Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Herbert "Herb" Mashburn, Republican, Berwick

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, no party, Garden City

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Edward "June" Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Jonathan "J.P." Henry, Republican, Berwick

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9

"Joey" Foret, Democrat, Amelia

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin

Mayor City of Morgan City

Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City

"Don" Hicks, Republican, Morgan City

Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City

"Tim" T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City

Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City

"Ron" Bias, Democrat, Morgan City

Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City

"Steve" Domangue, Republican, Morgan City,

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City

Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City