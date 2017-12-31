(Updated 4:22 a.m.) NWS statement: Hard freeze warning for St. Mary
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
345 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018
...Bitterly cold conditions expected the next several days...
.Arctic high pressure will continue building over the area,
bringing very cold temperatures through at least Wednesday. Hard
freeze conditions are developing across much of the area.
Another hard freeze is expected tonight and again Tuesday night.
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-
Including the cities of Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,
Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Morgan City, Burns Point,
Centerville, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista,
and Stephensville
345 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Hard
Freeze Warning, which is in effect from now until 10 am this
morning, and again from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* TEMPERATURE...Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to
lower 20s tonight.
* IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to these conditions may result in
hypothermia and frostbite, and could harm pets and outdoor
animals. Exposed pipes and those along exterior walls will
have the potential to freeze. Sensitive vegetation exposed to
these temperatures will be killed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Individuals are encouraged to take precautionary measures to
protect plants and exposed pipes, provide adequate shelter for
animals and ensure proper use of space heaters to prevent fires
and carbon monoxide poisoning.
A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are
imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
Wind Chill Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
355 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Jefferson-
Including the cities of Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,
Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Morgan City, Burns Point,
Centerville, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista,
Stephensville, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Grand Lake, Klondike,
Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, Rutherford Beach, Beaumont,
Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park
355 AM CST Mon Jan 1 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Wind
Chill Advisory, which is in effect from now until 10 am this
morning, and again from midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* WIND CHILL VALUES...9 to 13 degrees.
* OTHER IMPACTS...Low wind chills may result in frostbite in as
little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds
will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in
frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear layered clothing
appropriate for extreme cold conditions.
